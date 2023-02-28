Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,471. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.