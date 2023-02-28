Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,859,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.84. 386,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,222. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

