Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,022. The stock has a market cap of $297.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.10.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.