Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,806 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average is $164.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.