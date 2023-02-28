Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after buying an additional 171,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.61. The company had a trading volume of 848,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,161. The firm has a market cap of $381.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.74. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

