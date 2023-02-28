Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 20,171 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

