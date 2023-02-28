Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

XOM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. 2,105,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,017,712. The firm has a market cap of $448.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

