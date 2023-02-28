Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.55. 544,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

