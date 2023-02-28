Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 4,313.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in United Rentals by 60.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.47. The company had a trading volume of 69,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $470.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

