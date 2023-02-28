Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $246,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after buying an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after buying an additional 4,591,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after buying an additional 4,447,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.67. 1,570,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,961,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.