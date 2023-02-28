Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,653. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

