Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.84. 167,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,883. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $134.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.