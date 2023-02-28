Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,479,035 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $153.04. The stock had a trading volume of 962,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.68. The company has a market cap of $270.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

