Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ STGW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. 9,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 12.1% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 149,300 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 47.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 794,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 257,146 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $10,314,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 16.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $152,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

