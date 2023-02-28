Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ STGW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. 9,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
