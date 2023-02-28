Berenberg Bank Cuts Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 24

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.29) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON RSG opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.19. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.41 ($0.28). The company has a market cap of £287.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

