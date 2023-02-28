Berenberg Bank Cuts Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 24

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.29) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
LON RSG opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.19. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.41 ($0.28). The company has a market cap of £287.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.88.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
