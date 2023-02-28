Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RR traded up GBX 8.96 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 145 ($1.75). The company had a trading volume of 73,648,610 shares.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 8,011 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £11,615.95 ($14,017.07).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.