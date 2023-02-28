Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance
Shares of RR traded up GBX 8.96 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 145 ($1.75). The company had a trading volume of 73,648,610 shares.
Insider Activity
Featured Articles
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.