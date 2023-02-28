B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.27. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $30.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

B&G Foods Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,006 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

