Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 218.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

BCYC stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.72. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

