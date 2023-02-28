Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.62

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.62 and last traded at $85.57, with a volume of 185656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $1,071,739.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $1,071,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,645 shares of company stock worth $2,604,287 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bill.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Bill.com by 39.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.