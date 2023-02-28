BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Avian Securities cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.74. 856,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 240.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
