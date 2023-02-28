Bison Wealth LLC Buys 1,127 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.39. 785,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.34 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

