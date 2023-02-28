Bison Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,910 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 85.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 662,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,366,000 after purchasing an additional 305,463 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 105,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE LLY traded down $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.36. 415,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $245.44 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.21.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.