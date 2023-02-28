Bison Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,708 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $7.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.37. 521,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

