Bison Wealth LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

