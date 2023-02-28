Bison Wealth LLC Invests $807,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.51. The stock had a trading volume of 296,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

