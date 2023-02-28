Bison Wealth LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE:SAND remained flat at $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 293,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

