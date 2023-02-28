Bison Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,561 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $97.43. 59,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,620. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 230.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $100.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

