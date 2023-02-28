Bison Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,561 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
MasTec Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of MTZ traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $97.43. 59,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,620. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 230.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $100.44.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
