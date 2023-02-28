Bison Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Stericycle by 117.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,399. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.