Bison Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Stericycle by 117.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Price Performance
Shares of SRCL traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,399. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stericycle
In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
