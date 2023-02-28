Bison Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,782 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 10.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cryoport Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,419. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
