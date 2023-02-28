Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $16.98 or 0.00072232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $297.37 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00188695 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

