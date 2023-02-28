BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,643 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the third quarter worth $172,000.

BMEZ stock opened at 15.87 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.33 and a 1-year high of 20.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

