BlackRock Inc. Acquires 629,153 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $4,004,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after purchasing an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,476,000 after purchasing an additional 214,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,415,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,657,000 after acquiring an additional 384,519 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on A shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.41. 310,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

