BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,292,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 699,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.76% of Devon Energy worth $3,445,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

