BlackRock Inc. Has $3.05 Billion Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,537,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340,190 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $3,047,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 583.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 204.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,706. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.64.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

