BlackRock Inc. Has $3.55 Billion Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.04% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $3,551,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.39. 284,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.