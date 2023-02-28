BlackRock Inc. Has $3.70 Billion Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,846,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 616,733 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $3,697,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 466.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Biogen Trading Down 0.6 %

BIIB traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.67. 88,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

