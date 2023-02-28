BlackRock Inc. Has $3.87 Billion Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,972,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,468,427 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.46% of U.S. Bancorp worth $3,869,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $646,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,615,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,000.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,842. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

