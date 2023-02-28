BlackRock Inc. Sells 903,651 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,083,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 903,651 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.61% of 3M worth $4,650,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.46. 257,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

