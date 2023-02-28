BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,869,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.00% of American International Group worth $3,174,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,263 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.30. 324,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

