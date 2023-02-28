BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MVT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,890. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.