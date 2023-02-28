Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 51.09%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

BXSL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 1,155,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several research firms have commented on BXSL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

