BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,149.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00569420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00176943 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00042300 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001055 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

