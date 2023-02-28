Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $34,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

