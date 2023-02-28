Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

MPWR traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,679,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

