Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,325,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

