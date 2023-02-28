Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $911,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 97.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.