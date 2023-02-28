Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,121 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 48.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 710,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 165,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,109. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

