Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 38,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Intel by 121.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 87,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 47,670 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 31.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 609,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 147,405 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,935,066. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

