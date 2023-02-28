Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 184,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 104,553 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Target by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 10,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Target by 28.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 361,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Target by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.13. 2,161,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.