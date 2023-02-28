Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 14,301 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.36. 47,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $140.94.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

